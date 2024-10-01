Moccasins Trade Nick Gullo for Vladislav Pavlov

MONROE, LA- The Monroe Moccasins have announced that they have traded Nick Gullo to the Dasher of Danville, Illinois for Defenseman Vladislav Pavlov.

Pavlov, 25, has played in the FPHL & the Ukraine League most recently with the Watertown Wolves in the FPHL. Pavlov ended the season with 13 Goals and 27 Assists for a total of 40 Points in just 49 games. He was the top scoring Defenseman while he played for the Watertown Wolves.

"I couldn't be more thrilled for the opportunity to experience hockey in south," said Pavlov. "I hear Monroe has the best hockey fans in the south and I can't wait to experience that firsthand."

"We're looking forward to having Vladislav here in Monroe for everyone to know and love," said President and Managing Partner Parker Moskal. "Adding an offensive defenseman of his experience and caliber was a very important piece going into the season."

Single Game tickets are available for purchase September 24th! For more information please visit Moccasinshockey.com.

