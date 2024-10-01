Baton Rouge Zydeco Announces Intrasquad Game on October 13th at Planet Ice Rink

October 1, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







The Baton Rouge Zydeco are excited to announce their highly anticipated Intrasquad Game on Sunday, October 13th, from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM at Planet Ice Rink. This thrilling matchup will feature Team Red, presented by Brickyard South Bar + Patio, going head-to-head with Team Blue, presented by Bayou State Crown & Bridge Lab.

Ticket Information:

$20.00 for Season Ticket Holders during pre-sale (check your email for access on October 1 at 11 AM)

$25.00 for advance ticket purchases (on sale to the general public October 2 at 11 AM)

$35.00 on game day (if tickets are still available)

Special Ticket Options: For fans looking to take their game-day experience to the next level, we're offering the following exclusive opportunities:

Penalty Box Experience: 12 tickets @ $100.00 each, includes admission and a one-period experience in the penalty box.

Behind the Bench Experience: 12 tickets @ $150.00 each, includes admission and a one-period experience behind the bench.

Ride with the Players Package: 2 tickets @ $500.00 each, includes a bus ride to and from the venue with the team, admission, a full game behind the bench, and the chance to witness the pre-game locker room speech.

Please note: No outside food or beverages are allowed at Planet Ice Rink.

Additional Activities: Fans can also participate in some exciting activities throughout the event, including:

Silent Auction for game-worn jerseys

Post-game autograph session with players

All proceeds from ticket sales, including special experiences, will go directly to supporting Planet Ice Rink. For those writing checks, please make them payable to Planet Ice.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.