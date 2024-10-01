Babik Returns to Thunderbirds on PTO

The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the FPHL, have signed goaltender Boris Babik to a PTO ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Babik, a native of Slovakia, returns for a second season with Carolina after spending the 2023-24 season with the Kyiv Capitals in the Ukrainian Hockey League. Last year, Babik posted a 2.47 GAA and a .922 save percentage, posting a 15-9-0 record with the Capitals.

During the 2022-23 season with the Thunderbirds, Babik played in 28 games in the regular season with a record of 17-6-5. The netminder put up a 3.18 GAA with a .911 save percentage, including one shut out. Babik played in three postseason games for Carolina during the playoffs, going 2-1-0 in the contests.

Across his career, Babik has played in his home country of Slovakia, as well as stints in Sweden and Turkey.

Babik and the Thunderbirds begin their season on October 18th against the Port Huron Prowlers at 7 p.m. from McMorran Arena. Fans can watch the game on Thunderbirds TV or listen live locally on WTOB 980 AM.

