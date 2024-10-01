Hudson Valley Venom Sign Forward Bret Parker

October 1, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Hudson Valley Venom News Release







Newburgh, NY - The Hudson Valley Venom of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) signed forward Bret Parker to a standard player contract.

The 26-year-old from Hanover, Massachusetts, enters his fourth season in the FPHL and has played 113 games in the League. Parker scored 11 goals and finished with 21 points in 51 games last season with the Elmira River Sharks. He was fifth on the team in goals and ranked eighth with 75 penalty minutes.

The season before, Parker established career highs in goals (15), assists (20) and points (35) in 48 games with the Binghamton Black Bears. He was seventh on a powerful Black Bears squad that season in goals and eighth in points.

"I'm real excited to have Parker," said Venom coach Josh Newberg, who was Parker's teammate in Binghamton. "He's a great guy, who's also very quick, very skilled and very coachable. I think he'll also be a really big piece in or leadership group this year. He's a great communicator out there."

During his rookie pro season in 2021-22, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward had 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 14 games split between the Black Bears and Danbury Hat Tricks.

Parker has 32 goals, 35 assists and 67 points in his FPHL career, to go along with 157 penalty minutes. The two-way forward has scored five power-play goals and two shorthanded tallies, as well.

Venom assistant coach MJ Maerkl was teammates with Parker in both Binghamton and Elmira.

Prior to turning pro, Parker played one season in Norway (2019-20) and another at Salem State University (2018-19), where he had 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) and 26 penalty minutes in 26 games.

This is the inaugural season for the Venom, who play their home games at Ice Time Sports Complex in Newburgh, NY. The Venom host the Danbury Hat Tricks in a preseason game Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. and open the season at home on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. against the Binghamton Black Bears.

Tickets may be purchased at Ticketmaster or by calling 845-454-5800.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.