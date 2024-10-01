Rockers Announce Partnership with Ciderboys for the 2024-25 Season

October 1, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







The Rockers are excited to announce their partnership with Ciderboys as they gear up for the 2024-25 season. Ciderboys will join the Rockers and Big Boy Arena family as the Presenting Sponsor of the Battle of I-94, the season long series between the Motor City Rockers and the Port Huron Prowlers.

In addition to being the presenting sponsor of the Battle of I-94, Ciderboys will be poured on draft inside of Slapshotz Bar all season long. Be sure to try it out!

"At Ciderboys, we blend unexpected fruit flavors with the crisp taste of apple. With all-natural ingredients, bold flavors, innovation, and high quality, Ciderboys Hard Ciders offer an extraordinary drinking experience. We produce Ciderboys in central Wisconsin, and source our apples from the ripe orchards of Washington state. We take pride in Ciderboys, and look forward to sharing new flavor experiences with you." (ciderboys.com)

Cider Boys will have a couple test-tasting nights throughout the season, giving fans even easier access to taste the great lineup of Hard Cider that Cider Boys has to offer.

