'Cats Add Experience, Depth with Pair of Signings

October 1, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - Today the Blue Ridge Bobcats further bolstered their roster for the 2024-2025 season ahead of the start of the team's training camp next week with a pair of player signings. The club has added rookie defenseman Garrett Johnson on a PTO contract and veteran forward Darius Davidson on a standard contract.

Johnson, a mammoth defenseman standing at 6'3" and weighing in at 190lbs, comes to the Bobcats after completing his collegiate career with the Spartans of NCAA Division III Aurora University.

The 25-year-old native of Grand Blanc, Michigan played the final year of his junior career in the USPHL' Premier Division with the Metro Jets. In 40 games that season (including playoffs), Johnson recorded 22 points (5 goals, 17 assists) and racked up 70 penalty minutes.

Davidson, a 6'1" 205lb power forward, comes to Blue Ridge with a stellar playing background both at the collegiate and professional levels.

The 28-year-old native of Surrey, BC, Canada played two seasons in the highest level of college hockey in the United States at NCAA Division 1 American International College. In his pair of seasons with the Yellow Jackets, Davidson skated in 64 contests and recorded 20 points (11 goals, 9 assists) before turning pro.

Davidson has spent the last five seasons in high-level professional hockey both in North America and overseas. He has seen time with the Macon Mayhem, Evansville Thunderbolts, Fayetteville Marksmen and Vermillion County Bobcats of the SPHL, and has also ventured overseas to top leagues in Sweden, Germany and Hungary. Davidson was most recently with the Elmira River Sharks in the FPHL last season. In two total FPHL seasons with Elmira and the Delaware Thunder, Davidson has skated in 45 games and averaged a point per game, totaling 45 points (23 goals, 22 assists) and accruing 40 penalty minutes in those contests.

