Moccasins Announce Signing of Trygve Many Guns

October 1, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







MONROE, LA- The Monroe Moccasins have announced that they have signed Forward Trygve Many Guns.

Many Guns, 25, played his junior career in the WHL, MJHL, AJHL and the SIJHL, he also has played the last three years playing Senior Hockey in Canada. While playing just 24 games in the RHL he earned 21 Goals and 29 Assists for a total of 50 points to go along with 91 PIMS.

"I'm excited that I was given the opportunity to come play hockey down south," said Many Guns. "I can't wait to be part of the team and show Monroe what I can bring to help the team win."

"I am very proud of the team that we're putting together here in Monroe," said President and Managing Partner Parker Moskal. "Trygve brings a lot of skill and toughness to the ice and he is also somebody who is going to help put the puck in the net." Moskal Continued. "With the season starting soon I'm excited for the city to see the team we have built here in Monroe."

