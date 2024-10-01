Thunderbirds Complete Trio of Signings

October 1, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the FPHL, have announced the signing of reigning FPHL Forward of the Year, Gus Ford, FPHL Continental Division First Line All Star, Dawson Baker, and defenseman Kurtis Heggie to a PTO ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Ford, the 2022-23 FPHL MVP, followed up his MVP year with another stellar season in the black and red. A native of Tillsonburg, Ontario, Ford racked up 28 multi-point games, including six games with four or more points. In addition to being named Forward of the Year, Ford also became the first Thunderbird ever in franchise history to score 100 goals and became the franchise's all-time leader in points.

Baker, who's career high in points was during his rookie year in 2021/2022 with 48, set new highs in goals (31) and assists (68) while posting a +27 +/-. On March 22nd of last season, Baker recorded his 150th point in his FPHL career.

Heggie returns to Carolina after playing in 20 games for the Thunderbirds last season before being traded to the Elmira River Sharks during the middle of the season.

The Thunderbirds begin their season on October 18th against the Port Huron Prowlers at 7 p.m. from McMorran Arena. Fans can watch the game on Thunderbirds TV or listen live locally on WTOB 980 AM.

