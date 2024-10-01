Keeley Twins Sign PTOs with Carolina

The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the FPHL, have announced the signings of forward, Nate Keeley, and defenseman, Clay Keeley, ahead of the 2024-25 FPHL season.

Nate, who played in 55 out of 56 games last season, put up 10 goals and 15 assists across the course of the campaign in his first year. He finished with a +/- of +4 working primarily on the third line with Jon Buttitta and Jacob Schnapp. The forward racked up six multi-point outings across the year.

Clay, like Nate, also played in 55 out of the 56 games last year. The defenseman finished the season with 13 points, three goals and 10 assists, while holding a +/- of 17. Keeley saw his first FPHL goal come on December 30 th against the Columbus River Dragons.

The Keeley Twins and the Thunderbirds begin their season on October 18 th against the Port Huron Prowlers at 7 p.m. from McMorran Arena. Fans can watch the game on Thunderbirds TV or listen live locally on WTOB 980 AM.

