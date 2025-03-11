Carolina Makes Pair of Roster Moves

March 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds announced today a pair of roster moves affecting the active roster. Forward Petr Panacek has been taken off 15-day IR while forward Danyk Drouin has been placed on team suspension for failure to report.

Panacek, who was placed on IR on January 14th, has been activated and rejoins the team ahead of this weekend in New York. He last played this season on January 4th against the Motor City Rockers. The 28-year-old has appeared in 23 games this season for Carolina, scoring nine times and tallying 15 assists. Panacek currently sits third all-time in franchise history in points with 276, fourth in goals with 88, and third in assists with 188.

Carolina returns to action on Friday evening on the road against the Watertown Wolves beginning a split weekend. Puck drop on Friday night is set for 7:30 p.m. from the Watertown Arena. The Thunderbirds then meet the Binghamton Black Bears on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. from the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, New York. Fans can watch live on Thunderbirds TV or listen on WTOB 980 AM.

