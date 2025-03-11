2025 Playoff Ticket Package on Sale

DANBURY - The 2025 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs start next month, and our playoff ticket package is on sale now!

Lock in your seats for the full playoff run and save! A comprehensive postseason package is just $72-only $12 per ticket. If any games are not played, you will receive a refund or a credit for the 2025-26 season.

To purchase a playoff package, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or call 973-713-7547.

Season ticket holders have the first opportunity to renew their current seats. We'll be reaching out to season ticket holders soon. Renewal requests can be submitted via email to herm@danburyhattricks.com or by calling 973-713-7547. The deadline to reserve your seats is April 1.

For those interested in individual games, single-game tickets go on sale April 1. Tickets are $19 for adults and $15 for kids, military personnel, and seniors. More details will be available in the coming weeks.

Don't miss the excitement of the playoffs-secure your tickets today and cheer on the Danbury Hat Tricks!

