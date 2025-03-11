Prowlers Sign Chatham's Evan Mitchell

March 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have added another collegiate player in forward Evan Mitchell. He is the third player signed to a collegiate contract, along with Braidan Simmons-Fischer and Dylan Marty, and does not count towards the team's roster limit.

Mitchell played 4 years at Chatham University, including this one. With seven points in 27 games this season, he finished his college career playing 99 games and amassing 36 points. He scored in the Cougars' UCHC conference tournament quarterfinal win over Nazareth College to help them advance.

Mitchell played with current Prowler Tristan Simm during his freshman year at Chatham.

Before college, the Ohio native played three seasons with the USPHL Premier's Hudson Havoc, putting up 150 points in 132 games over three seasons.

"Mitchell is a good skater who can play chippy and finishes every hit," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "I am excited to see how his game translates to the pro level."

Mitchell is expected to make his pro debut this weekend when the Prowlers face the Motor City Rockers for a home and home. Tickets to Saturday's St. Patrick's Day celebration game are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

