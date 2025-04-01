Thunderbirds Weekly Report (April 1st)

April 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds split their weekend series against the Blue Ridge Bobcats last Friday and Saturday night. Carolina scored three goals in the 3rd period to take down the Bobcats Friday night in Wytheville, 5-4, before falling at home on Saturday evening, 5-1. Carolina took the season series against the Bobcats this year, 8-6. Carolina now sits in second place in the Continental Division, two points behind the Athens Rock Lobsters, with four games remaining in the regular season for both.

On Friday night, Carolina trailed by two goals heading into the 3rd period before the Thunderbirds found a spark. Jacob Schnapp cut the deficit to one 5:45 into the final frame before Petr Panacek tied the contest less than a minute later. With the Thunderbirds on the penalty kill, Zach White forced a turnover and went down and scored on a breakaway to push the Thunderbirds ahead for good, 5-4, with 6:43 left in regulation. On Saturday, the Bobcats scored four times in the 2nd period to get past the Thunderbirds, 5-1.

The Thunderbirds now begin their final homestand of the regular season on Friday night as they welcome the Port Huron Prowlers to Winston-Salem for the first time this season. Carolina and Port Huron have already seen each other four times, with all four matchups coming in Port Huron, Michigan. The Thunderbirds were able to take three games in Michigan against the Prowlers. Puck drop for game one is at 7:35 p.m. on Friday evening with game two on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Carolina Leaders

Goals: Gus Ford (30)

Assists: Gus Ford (47)

Points: Gus Ford (77)

+/-: James Farmer/Roman Kraemer (+32)

Penalty Minutes: James Farmer (73)

Power Play Goals: Roman Kraemer/Gus Ford (8)

Short Handed Goals: Jon Buttitta (2)

Game Winning Goals: Gus Ford (7)

Wins: Mario Cavaliere (20)

Goals Against Average: Boris Babik (2.13)

Save Percentage: Boris Babik (.928)

THUNDERBIRDS RECORD: 37-11-4

Upcoming Schedule:

Friday: 7:35 p.m. - Port Huron Prowlers vs Carolina Thunderbirds - Fairgrounds Arena

TV Broadcast: Thunderbirds TV - Radio Broadcast: WTOB 980 AM

Saturday: 6:05 p.m. - Port Huron Prowlers vs Carolina Thunderbirds - Fairgrounds Arena

TV Broadcast: Thunderbirds TV - Radio Broadcast: WTOB 980 AM

