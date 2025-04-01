2025 Commissioners Cup Playoff Tickets Now on Sale

April 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Crustacean Nation, it's official - your Athens Rock Lobsters are heading to the 2025 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs!

In just their inaugural season, the Rock Lobsters have taken the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) by storm. After defeating the Baton Rouge Zydeco on March 14th and securing 95 points, the Lobsters punched their ticket to the postseason - and they haven't slowed down since.

Now sitting in 1st place in the Continental Division with 115 points through 52 games played, the team is charging full steam ahead into the playoffs. We're also third in league attendance, averaging 3,766 fans per game, and proving that hockey has found a passionate home in Athens, Georgia.

Our very own #10 Garrett Milan is putting on a masterclass in hockey, currently leading the entire league with 97 points, 35 goals, and 62 assists. This team is red-hot and ready to bring the heat into the postseason.

FROM #CLAWSUP TO #FEARTHECLAW

Our season-long rally cry, #ClawsUp, united the fanbase and brought the energy to Akins Ford Arena all season long. But now, with the playoffs on the horizon, we're turning up the intensity. Say hello to our official playoff slogan: #FearTheClaw - a fierce new mantra that captures the drive, dominance, and fearless fight this team brings every night.

WHO WE PLAY IS STILL TO BE DECIDED

While we've clinched a spot, the final playoff seedings are still up for grabs. We'll face either the 4th or 5th seed in a best-of-three series to start the postseason. Matchups, exact dates, and times will be finalized after this weekend's games - so stay tuned!

ROUND 1, Round 2, or 9-Game Series TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

We're thrilled to offer fans the opportunity to lock in their seats for Round 1, Round 2, or a full 9-Game Series of the playoffs right now! Get ready for history in the making - this will be the first-ever playoff hockey series hosted at Akins Ford Arena, and we need Crustacean Nation louder than ever.

Grab your playoff tickets today! Be sure to follow us on social and sign up for our newsletter for the latest playoff news, bracket updates, and exclusive offers.

Let's pack the tank, turn up the volume, and show the league why Athens is the place to be for playoff hockey.

