Missions Nick Mallards, 3-2

North Little Rock, AR - Leo Rivas reached base four times on two hits and two walks but the Arkansas Travelers came up short against the San Antonio Missions, 3-2 on Wednesday night. Emerson Hancock took the loss allowing just a three-run home run by Daniel Johnson over five innings. Arkansas tallied single runs in the fourth and seventh but could not get the game tied. Both teams missed numerous scoring chances combining to go 1 for 19 with runners in scoring position.

Moments That Mattered

* Johnson's home run was a line drive to right field that opened the scoring.

* Arkansas put the tying run on base in each of the final two innings, but both times it came with two out.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Leo Rivas: 2-2, 2 BB, 2B

* LHP Jorge Benitez: 2 IP, 3 BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* This is the first time all season the Travs have lost the first two games of a series.

* Gilliam's home run was his 18th of the season, tying his career high.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with Kyle Tyler (6-7, 5.54) pitching for Arkansas against Andy Mazur (0-0, 5.87) for San Antonio. It is Mad Mallards Week and a $3 Thursday. First pitch is set for 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

