Missions Nick Mallards, 3-2
August 2, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - Leo Rivas reached base four times on two hits and two walks but the Arkansas Travelers came up short against the San Antonio Missions, 3-2 on Wednesday night. Emerson Hancock took the loss allowing just a three-run home run by Daniel Johnson over five innings. Arkansas tallied single runs in the fourth and seventh but could not get the game tied. Both teams missed numerous scoring chances combining to go 1 for 19 with runners in scoring position.
Moments That Mattered
* Johnson's home run was a line drive to right field that opened the scoring.
* Arkansas put the tying run on base in each of the final two innings, but both times it came with two out.
Notable Travs Performances
* SS Leo Rivas: 2-2, 2 BB, 2B
* LHP Jorge Benitez: 2 IP, 3 BB, 3 K
News and Notes
* This is the first time all season the Travs have lost the first two games of a series.
* Gilliam's home run was his 18th of the season, tying his career high.
Up Next
The series continues on Thursday night with Kyle Tyler (6-7, 5.54) pitching for Arkansas against Andy Mazur (0-0, 5.87) for San Antonio. It is Mad Mallards Week and a $3 Thursday. First pitch is set for 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from August 2, 2023
- Missions Nick Mallards, 3-2 - Arkansas Travelers
- Dezenzo's Big Day Powers Comeback Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Amarillo Falls in See-Saw Battle to Hooks on Wednesday Night - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Drillers Shut Out By Wichita - Tulsa Drillers
- Frisco Hitters Outpace Midland in Victory - Frisco RoughRiders
- OHL's Dominate Pitching Performance Leads Surge to Shutout Victory - Wichita Wind Surge
- Walk off Wednesday for the Cardinals, Win 3-4 - Springfield Cardinals
- Johnson's Homer Carries Missions Past Travelers - San Antonio Missions
- Brand-New Top Prospect Thomas Saggese Debuts at Hammons Field this Week - Springfield Cardinals
- 6-Run 3rd Leads Cardinals to 8-2 Win over Naturals - Springfield Cardinals
- Drillers to Host Amarillo August 8-13 at ONEOK Field - Tulsa Drillers
- Frisco Edged in 11th Inning by Midland - Frisco RoughRiders
- Albright Strikes Out 10 in Sod Poodles' 7-5 Win Over Hooks - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Large Fifth Lifts Sod Poodles - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Fajardo's Home Run Pushes Surge Ahead of Drillers - Wichita Wind Surge
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Arkansas Travelers Stories
- Missions Nick Mallards, 3-2
- Mad Mallards Fall in Debut
- Travs Blast Naturals 15-0 in Series Finale
- Packard Raps 4 Hits in Defeat
- Travs Rally For Win Over Naturals