Frisco Edged in 11th Inning by Midland

August 2, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders scored in four consecutive innings to send the game to the 11th inning on Tuesday but the Midland RockHounds survived for a 6-5 win at Riders Field.

Frisco (15-13, 46-50) trailed 4-0 in the third inning but the bullpen did not allow an earned run over the final eight innings. Midland (14-14, 46-51) scored the designated runner in the 10th and 11th innings, holding Frisco scoreless in the latter frame to win.

Frisco did not score until the seventh inning, managing just one single until then, but put 13 runners on base over the next four innings. Josh Hatcher put the Riders on the board with a 413-foot blast to left field in the seventh. Hatcher now has 28 RBIs in 24 games with Frisco this year.

Drawing 11 walks off Midland's relievers, Frisco threatened in the later innings. The Riders drew three walks in the seventh after Hatcher's homer but left the bases loaded, then drew three more walks in the eighth and capitalized. With two outs, Kellen Strahm lined a single to right field to score two runs and cut the deficit to one.

In the ninth, Frisco brought seven batters to the plate, resulting in one run on Trevor Hauver's game-tying RBI walk. Liam Hicks had led off with a pinch-hit single, helping tie the game for the first time in seven innings.

Frisco matched Midland's 10th-inning run when Jax Biggers singled to advance Strahm to third, and Strahm scored on a double play. In the 11th, the Riders went down 1-2-3 to end the contest.

Calvin Coker (2-3) went 1.1 innings without an earned run and took the win for Midland. Allowing an unearned run in the 11th, Triston Polley (2-1) suffered the loss. Austin Briggs pitched the bottom of the 11th in perfect fashion for the save.

Grant Wolfram supplied two scoreless innings of relief for Frisco. He entered in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and no outs, allowed a sac fly and then induced a double play to end the threat. The lefty then struck out two in a perfect fifth inning.

Robby Ahlstrom worked two scoreless innings of relief, complemented by Hever Bueno in a hitless eighth. Antoine Kelly kept up the effort in the ninth, going 1-2-3 with a strikeout, plus the 10th inning without an earned run.

Keyber Rodriguez started at shortstop for the second time since his promotion to Double-A. In his first home game with the Riders, he started a pair of 6-4-3 double plays. The Riders have turned 87 twin killings this season, the most in the Texas League.

The six-game series moves to game two on Wednesday, August 2nd at 7:05 p.m. in Frisco with RHP Nick Krauth (2-8, 7.11 ERA) taking the hill for the Riders, opposed by RHP Blake Beers (2-6, 5.65 ERA) for Midland. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

