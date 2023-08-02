Dezenzo's Big Day Powers Comeback Win

AMARILLO - Zach Dezenzo achieved new personal bests Wednesday, belting two home runs while driving in six as the Hooks rallied for a dramatic 13-11 triumph over the Sod Poodles at Hodgetown.

In coming back from deficits of 5-1 after two innings and 11-6 following four frames, Corpus Christi has won 12 of its last 15 games.

Dezenzo's production came on three-run blasts in the third and sixth as part of a four-homer day for the Hooks. The 23-year-old slugger has three home runs and eight RBIs over the first two games of the series.

Zach Daniels struck four a two-run circuit clout in the fourth and C.J. Stubbs made it a one-run bout in the seventh via a lead-off, opposite -field home run, his ninth long ball of the year and fourth over the last 13 games.

With two away in the eighth, Chad Stevens stroked a two-bagger into center and then promptly scored on the base hit by J.C. Correa to tie the game.

Down in the count, 0-2, Garrett Wolforth opened the ninth with single before scampering home from first on a triple by Luis Aviles Jr. for a 12-11 Hooks lead. Two outs later, Joey Loperfido sent a 1-2 pitch into left for his second single of the night and a two-run bulge for CC.

Blair Henley struck out eight over five shutout frames to pick up his second Double-A win. Henley has allowed one run over his last three assignments, covering 14 innings.

