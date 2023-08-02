Drillers to Host Amarillo August 8-13 at ONEOK Field

The Tulsa Drillers will host the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks) in a six-game home series that will run from August 8-13, and it will represent your best chance to see the Drillers in action at ONEOK Field in August. The Drillers will be home for just nine games during the month.

The first five games of the home stand with the Sod Poodles will all start at 7:05 p.m. The Sunday, series finale will begin at 1:05 p.m.

Promotional events for the home stand will be headlined by back-to-back Fireworks Shows starting with the popular Friday Night Fireworks on August 11, followed by Grand Slam Saturday on August 12.

A post-game Fireworks Show will be the main attraction for Grand Slam Saturday, but it will also be Library Reading Night and Mascot Mania. The first 1,000 students will receive Drillers notebooks for school, while Hornsby and several of his mascot friends will entertain fans throughout the game.

The home stand will open on Tuesday, August 8 with $3 T-Town Tuesday, featuring $3 tickets on the Kia Ferguson Lawns and $3 brats, popcorn and souvenir sodas. Tickets in the main seating bowl can be purchased for only $9.18.

Wednesday, August 9 will be an opportunity to bring your dog to the game for Bark in the Park and $3 White Claws.

Thursday, August 10 will be $2 Thursday with $2 sodas and hot dogs for everyone, plus $2 servings of Miller Lite and Coors Light for fans ages 21 and over. In addition the first 1,000 fans of all ages will receive a Drillers plastic cup.

The home stand will conclude with a Sunday afternoon game on August 13 that will feature Kids Eat Free and a Drillers pennant giveaway to the first 500 kids, ages 14 and under.

The series will mark Amarillo's only visit to ONEOK Field this season. The two teams did meet in Amarillo for a series earlier this season with the Sod Poodles winning five of the six games.

Individual tickets for all six games are on sale now at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

August 8-13 vs Amarillo Sod Poodles

Tuesday, August 8 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

COX $3 T-TOWN TUESDAY

We open the home stand begins with COX $3 T-Town Tuesday, where fans can enjoy a night of deals at ONEOK Field. Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets are discounted to just $3 each, while every ticket in the seating bowl is only $9.18 each. Fans can also enjoy $3 brats, popcorn and souvenir sodas! In addition, there will also be a special gift card giveaway courtesy of the Andy B's Promo Team. COX $3 T-Town Tuesday is made possible by TulsaRecycles.com, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat.

GOODWILL TUESDAY

Every Tuesday this season, stop by the Goodwill Industries of Tulsa booth to pick up a reusable bag. Fans who fill their bags with items and donate them at select Tulsa area Goodwill donation centers on specified dates, will receive free, flex ticket vouchers for future 2023 Drillers games (while supplies last).

HAPPY HALF HOUR

Every game this season, fans ages 21 and over, can enjoy a Happy Half Hour for the first 30 minutes after gates open. Domestic 16-ounce beers will be just $4 each at the main concession stands, and High Noons will be only $6 each at all stadium bars!

ANDY B'S GIFT CARD GIVEAWAY

The first 405 fans to enter the Union Home Mortgage First Base or Oil Derrick Entrances will receive a Gift Card for a FREE Go Cart ride or Lazer Tag game. One lucky person will win the grand prize, a $100 Gift Card to Andy B's! It is all courtesy of the Andy B's Promo Team.

Wednesday, August 9 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

BARK IN THE PARK & $3 WHITE CLAWS

It's Wednesday night so that means it's time for another Bark in the Park and $3 White Claws night! Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs do not need a ticket, but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with dog companions must enter the stadium through the Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate. Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy discounted $3 White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate. Bark in the Park and $3 White Claws is made possible by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Vet Hospital, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO.

PRE-GAME DOG PARADE

Another exciting event during Bark in the Park is the Pre-Game Dog Parade presented by Pet Supplies Plus! The parade lineup will start at 6:15 p.m. and fans will be able to walk a lap around the field with their canine companions. Every dog that participates will receive a free flying disc!

Thursday, August 10 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

MY41 $2 THURSDAY

It's another $2 Thursday courtesy of My41 and 97.5 KMOD. Fans, ages 21 and over, will be able to enjoy Miller Lite and Coors Light for just $2 per serving. The $2 beers will be served behind home plate, in the right field concourse and at The Backyard on the 3rd base concourse. In addition, $2 sodas and $2 hot dogs will be available for all fans at any of the main and outfield concession stands.

DRILLERS PLASTIC CUP GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans who enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Drillers plastic cup!

Friday, August 11 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

It's the first night of back-to-back Fireworks Shows! Celebrate the end of the work week with baseball and Fireworks presented by Indigo Technologies, FOX23 and K95.5.

Saturday, August 12 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY

It's the second night of our consecutive Fireworks Shows, courtesy of Williams, NewsChannel 8 and 92.1 The Beat. It is also our Library Reading Night where every kid who completed the Tulsa City-County Library Summer Reading Program will receive one FREE general admission ticket complements of Williams. Parents can also receive $2 off up to four tickets.

DRILLERS NOTEBOOK GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 kids 14 and under to enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel Gates will receive a Drillers notebook just in time for school, courtesy of Williams.

MASCOT MANIA

Hornsby and many of his friends will be at ONEOK Field to entertain fans. Mascots in attendance will be Rumble from the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brix and Brooklyn from the OKC Dodgers, Ruckus from the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Ballapeno from the San Antonio Missions, Deuce from the Frisco RoughRiders and many other local mascots. You do not want to miss out on the fun!

Sunday, August 13 First Pitch at 1:05 PM / Gates Open at 11:30 a.m. (UHM 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 KIDS EAT FREE SUNDAY

The home stand concludes with some fun under the sun on Kid Eat Free Sunday! All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, fruit and an ice cream treat. In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE, and they will be able to run the bases after the game, courtesy of Wheels and Thrills. Kids Eat Free Sundays are made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

DRILLERS PENNANT GIVEAWAY

The first 500 kids who enter either the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or the Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates, will receive a Drillers pennant!

PSO KIDS CATCH

We invite all kids to bring their gloves and come out early to play a game of catch on the field from 11:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. courtesy of PSO.

