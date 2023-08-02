Drillers Shut Out By Wichita
August 2, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release
WICHITA, KS - The Tulsa Drillers were unable to get anything going offensively on Wednesday night. Tulsa's offense was held to just four hits by the Wichita Wind Surge and was shut out for the sixth time this season in a 4-0 loss at Riverfront Stadium.
The Drillers offense was 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position and they stranded seven on base.
The Wind Surge's first two batters of the game accounted for the night's first run. Brooks Lee began Wichita's half of the first inning with a single and stole second to put himself in scoring position. Then, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. singled to score Lee and give the Wind Surge a 1-0 lead.
The Wind Surge added a run in the fourth inning and another in the fifth, both on solo home runs. The first was from Patrick Winkel and the second from Alerick Soularie.
The three Wichita runs were the only runs allowed by Tulsa starting pitcher Orlando Ortiz-Mayr. He completed five innings while allowing the three runs on five hits and issued one walk with four strikeouts. The two home runs were the first Ortiz-Mayr has allowed in 2023 across High-A and Double-A.
The Surge gained a 4-0 advantage in the seventh inning. With one out, Soularie earned a single and advanced to third base after a balk and a stolen base. A 5-3 groundout allowed Soularie to score and increase Wichita's lead.
The Drillers only had a runner reach third base twice in the game, as Jose Ramos reached the bag in the seventh and ninth innings, but he was stranded both times.
HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:
*Imanol Vargas drew two walks and increased his on-base streak to 18 straight games.
*Ramos earned two of the Drillers four hits.
*Ricky Vanasco tossed a scoreless inning and two-thirds with three
strikeouts. Vanasco has not allowed a run since the all-star break, covering six games and 7.2 innings pitched.
*The Drillers have already clinched this season's Coors Light Propeller Series between the two teams. Tulsa now has a 13-7 record versus the Wind Surge in 2023.
*The Drillers announced today that Brandon Lewis was placed on the Injured List, and pitcher Kendall Williams was added from Great Lakes.
UP NEXT:
The Drillers will continue their series in Wichita with game three against the Wind Surge on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:
Tulsa - RHP Nick Frasso (1-4, 4.37 ERA)
Wichita - RHP Carlos Luna (1-6, 5.50 ERA)
Tulsa Drillers Baseball | 201 N. Elgin Ave | Tulsa, OK | 74120 | (918) 744-5998
Copyright © 2023 Tulsa Drillers
This email was sent to by the Tulsa Drillers
UNSUBSCRIBE PRIVACY POLICY CONTACT US
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from August 2, 2023
- Missions Nick Mallards, 3-2 - Arkansas Travelers
- Dezenzo's Big Day Powers Comeback Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Amarillo Falls in See-Saw Battle to Hooks on Wednesday Night - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Drillers Shut Out By Wichita - Tulsa Drillers
- Frisco Hitters Outpace Midland in Victory - Frisco RoughRiders
- OHL's Dominate Pitching Performance Leads Surge to Shutout Victory - Wichita Wind Surge
- Walk off Wednesday for the Cardinals, Win 3-4 - Springfield Cardinals
- Johnson's Homer Carries Missions Past Travelers - San Antonio Missions
- Brand-New Top Prospect Thomas Saggese Debuts at Hammons Field this Week - Springfield Cardinals
- 6-Run 3rd Leads Cardinals to 8-2 Win over Naturals - Springfield Cardinals
- Drillers to Host Amarillo August 8-13 at ONEOK Field - Tulsa Drillers
- Frisco Edged in 11th Inning by Midland - Frisco RoughRiders
- Albright Strikes Out 10 in Sod Poodles' 7-5 Win Over Hooks - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Large Fifth Lifts Sod Poodles - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Fajardo's Home Run Pushes Surge Ahead of Drillers - Wichita Wind Surge
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.