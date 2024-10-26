Misa Scores Lone Saginaw Goal, Spirit Fall to Knights 4-1

October 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit's Michael Misa in action

(Saginaw Spirit) Saginaw Spirit's Michael Misa in action(Saginaw Spirit)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit hosted the London Knights on Saturday, October 26th at the Dow Event Center where they fell by a score of 4-1. Michael Misa scored his 16th goal to extend his point streak to 12 games. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw recording 26 saves on 30 shots. Aleksei Medvedev was the starting goaltender for London tallying 28 saves on 29 shots.

London opened the scoring in this one while shorthanded. Sam O'Reilly buried his fourth of the season with an assist from Sam Dickinson to give the Knights a 1-0 lead.

After 1: SAG 0 - 1 LDN (Total Shots: 9 - 11)

The Knights struck first in the second with Sam Dickinson scoring on a breakaway. Denver Barkey is credited with the assist on a homerun pass as London took a 2-0 lead.

After 2: SAG 0 - 2 LDN (2nd Period Shots: 12 - 7 Total Shots: 21 - 18)

Saginaw struck first in the third. Michael Misa pickpocketed a London defender in the neutral zone and fired a shot from the left faceoff circle. Misa's 16th goal of the season beat Medvedev past his glove and cut London's lead to one.

Easton Cowan answered right back for the Knights, scoring to give them a 3-1 lead just 33 seconds later.

London added to their lead with Evan Van Gorp scoring his sixth goal of the season after a failed powerplay. Landon Sim and William Nicholl picked up the assists as London took a 4-1 lead.

FINAL: SAG 1 - 4 LDN (3rd Period Shots: 8 - 12 Total Shots: 29 - 30)

Powerplays: SAG 0/6 LDN 0/5

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (26 Saves / 30 Shots L) LDN Aleksei Medvedev (28 Saves / 29 Shots W)

Saginaw hosts the Owen Sound Attack on Sunday, October 27th at the Dow Event Center for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by MyMichigan Health. Puck drop is at 5:30 PM.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.