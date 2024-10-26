Game Preview: Rangers Look to Close Home and Home Series with a Win

October 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Erie, PA - The Kitchener Rangers head across the border to face the Otters for the second half of the home-and-home series. After posting a 6-2 victory, the Rangers look to finish the weekend with a clean sweep. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm at the Erie Insurance Arena.

Video Stream:  OHL Live on CHL TV 

Radio: City News 570 AM 

HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Last Meeting:

Kitchener and Erie met on Friday night at The Aud, with the Rangers dominating the contest and finishing with a final score of 6-2. Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have grabbed 18 points, while the Otters are heading into their third game in three days unable to earn a point in the first two.

In Friday's game Rangers Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights, 1G,2A), Adrian Misaljevic (1G, 1A), Matthew Hlacar(2G), Andrew Vermeulen, and Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) were the goal scorers with Jackson Parsons, Cameron Reid, Carson Campbell, Tanner Lam, Matthew Andonovksi (Ottawa Senators), Jakub Chromiak, Jack LaBrash registering an assist each. On the Otter's side, Gabriel Frasca and Malcolm Spence were the goal scorers, with Alexis Daviault, Sam Alfano, Ty Henry and Pano Fimis assisting.

The Rangers put 29 shots on Otter's goaltender, Charlie Burns, while allowing 20 shots.

Over the Years:

Saturday's matchup marks the third-of-six meetings between the two clubs. In the first meeting of the season, Kitchener fell short, finishing the game with a final score of 5-2 in favour of the Otters. The Rangers made it all square on Friday night to bring the season series to 1-1-0-0. Last season, the Rangers dominated to finish the season with a 4-1-1-0 record. They continued that dominance over the past five years, playing 24 games, skating to an overall record of 14-7-2-1, holding a 5-4-2-0 record while on the road.

Team Statistics:

The Rangers are sitting 11th in the league overall on the power play, converting at 21.3% and on the road, they sit 12th at 20%. The Otters sit eighth in the league at 24.5% overall and 11th on home ice at 20%.

On the penalty kill, the Rangers are ranked as the league's best penalty killers at 84.4%, and while on away ice, continue to hold the fourth place at 87%. Erie is placed as the league's seventh overall at 83.3% and, while staying at home, holds the second-place spot at 91.7%.

Scouting the Rangers (8-2-1-1)

Second in the Western Conference, third in the OHL

Rangers To Watch:

Adrian Misaljevic leads the Rangers as the top point-getter with a 7-10-17 stat line in the first 12 games of the season. This past season, Misaljevic had one goal and four assists in six games against the Otters. Playing in six games on the road this season, he has registered four goals and six assists, being a player to keep an eye on when entering enemy territory.

Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) has heavily contributed up front, having six goals and one assist for seven points to start to the season. Ellinas grabbed a goal in the first meeting between the two clubs and got onto the scoresheet with a goal in Friday night's game. Four of his goals this season have been on the man advantage, along with having a game-winning goal.

Scouting the Otters (6-4-0-1)

Fifth in the Western Conference, Ninth in the OHL

Otters to Watch:

Pano Fimis leads the way for the Otters with two goals and 12 assists for 14 points. Both of his goals have been on the man advantage, being in a two-way tie for the second-most assists in the league and having four power-play assists. Fimis has been strong for the Otters' front end, finishing the past season playing 68 games and having a 25-51-76 stat line. Last season, Fimis registered a point in every game against the Rangers in the six contestants, totalling three goals and five assists. Having a standout three-assist performance in the first meeting of this season against Kitchener and tallying an assist in Friday's game

Alexis Daviault is leading the Otters' blueline with two goals and five assists for seven points in 11 games. He has one power-play goal and two power-play assists. Against the Rangers this season, he has a sole assist, which was earned in Friday's game.

Winger Sam Alfano places as the leading point-getter on the Otters with six goals and eight assists for 14 points. Alfano, in the two games against Kitchener this season, has two goals and one assist. On special teams, Alfano is someone to keep an eye out having one power-play goal, one short-handed goal, and two power-play assists.

BROADCAST COVERAGE 

The game can be watched on the Rogers Super Sports Pak for Ontario residents on channel 467. Additionally, the game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Fans can listen to Saturday night's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM. 

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers get back home for a Tuesday night game against the Sarnia Sting. Puck drop is set for 7 pm at The Aud. Then, hosting the Sudbury Wolves on Friday night for an out-of-conference battle. Puck drops at 7 pm.

