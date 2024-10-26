Ladds Scores First Career Goal as Bulldogs Beat Petes in Shootout

October 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes defenceman Grayden Strohack (left) vs. the Brantford Bulldogs

(Brantford, ON) - On Saturday, October 26, the Peterborough Petes were in Brantford for a weekend battle with the Brantford Bulldogs. Brantford won the game in a shootout by a score of 4-3.

Liam Ladds scored his first career OHL goal in the game, while Ryder McIntyre and Chase Lefebvre also had a goal each. Nico Addy, Grayden Strohack, Brennan Faulkner, Aiden Young, Caden Taylor, and Francis Parish all picked up an assist in the loss. Zach Bowen started his eighth game of the season, stopping 35/38.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Brantford Goal - Cole Brown (4), Assists - Tomáš Hamara (2), Jake O'Brien (4)

Brantford Goal - Aiden O'Donnell (1), Assists - Jake O'Brien (5), Cole Brown (4)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal - Ryder McIntyre (1), Assists - Nico Addy (2), Grayden Strohack (2)

Peterborough Goal - Liam Ladds (1), Assists - Brennan Faulkner (1), Aiden Young (3)

Third Period:

Brantford Goal - Nick Lardis (11), Assists - Patrick Thomas (13), Noah Roberts (5)

Peterborough Goal - Chase Lefebvre (2), Assists - Caden Taylor (2), Francis Parish (2)

Overtime Period:

No Score

Shootout:

Brantford - Cole Brown (goal)

Peterborough - Caden Taylor (goal)

Brantford - Nick Lardis (no goal)

Peterborough - Colin Fitzgerald (no goal)

Brantford - Patrick Thomas (goal)

Peterborough - Aiden Young (no goal)

The Petes are back in action on Sunday, October 27, when they travel to Oshawa to take on the rival Oshawa Generals. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at the Tribute Communities Centre. The game will be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

