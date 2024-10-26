Firebirds Silence Owen Sound, 3-0

October 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds came out swinging early and scored three goals in the first period and never looked back as they cruised to a 3-0 win over the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Kaden Pitre, Karlis Flugins and Nathan Aspinall each recorded a goal and Nathan Day registered his first career shutout to help power the Birds to the win.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Firebirds got on the board first halfway through the first period. The Firebirds controlled an attacking zone faceoff and Pitre got the puck to Alex Kostov who slid it back to Pitre at the far post. Pitre backhanded the puck past Carter George for his fifth goal of the season, making it 1-0 Firebirds.

Flint was not done as Jeremy Martin found Chris Thibodeau on the left side who pushed the puck up ice and created a two-on-one rush with Flugins on his right. Thibodeau then passed the puck to Flugins who chipped it past the lunging George to put the Firebirds up, 2-0.

The Birds extended that lead again late in the first period when Urban Podrekar hit Cole Zurawski who dangled through center ice and found Aspinall in the attacking zone. Aspinall strode in and sniped the puck five hole past George, pushing the lead to 3-0.

The game remained at a standstill through the rest of the game and deep into the third period as the Attack could not solve Day. Flint's goaltender made 12 saves in the first, 13 in the second and 12 more in the third, several of highlight-reel variety, as he kept Owen Sound off the scoreboard for the remainder of the game and the Firebirds cruised to a 3-0 victory. Flint improved its record to 6-5-0-1 with its second straight win while Owen Sound fell to 3-7-1-1 in the loss.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Karlis Flugnis netted his first OHL goal in the first period...Nathan Aspinall scored his third goal in the last two games, pushing his team-leading total to six...Chris Thibodeau picked up his 11th assist of the year which also leads the team...Nathan Day recorded his first OHL shutout in his 105th career OHL game.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will continue their homestand on Friday night at home against the Windsor Spitfires. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Dort Financial Center.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.