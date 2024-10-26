Rangers Extend Win Streak to Six in Weekend Sweep of Erie
October 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener skated to a 4-3 overtime victory against Erie to sweep their home and home set against the Otters. Adrian Misaljevic scored the final two Rangers goals, including the overtime winner to seal the game. Jackson Parsons was spectacular in the game making 37 saves on 40 shots.
Erie scored first with under 30 seconds to go in the opening frame to get the game going. Ellinas responded for the Rangers scoring a shorthanded goal to even it at one. Romano gave Kitchener their first lead of the game early in the third before Erie tied it up just after halfway point of the period. Adrian Misaljevic then scored his first goal of the game to put them up just over two minutes after Erie's second goal of the game. Late in the third, Erie scored a goal with their goalie pulled, sending the game to overtime. To end the game less than a minute into the overtime, Adrian Misaljevic scored his ninth goal of the year and second of the game.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
ER 1, KIT 0
19:32 Pano Fimis (3) - Sam Alfano, Malcolm Spence
2nd Period
ER 1, KIT 1
15:54 Luke Ellinas (8) - Tanner Lam - SHG
3rd Period
ER 1, KIT 2
4:03 Luca Romano (4) - Trent Swick
ER 2, KIT 2
10:25 Sam Alfano (7) - Matthew Schaefer, Carey Terrance - PPG
ER 2, KIT 3
12:29 Adrian Misaljevic (8) - Cameron Reid, Luca Romano - PPG
ER 3, KIT 3
18:04 Pano Fimis (8) - Matthew Schaefer, Sam Alfano -ENG
Overtime
ER 3, KIT 4
0:41 Adrian Misaljevic (9) - Luca Romano, Cameron Reid
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Adrian Misaljevic (2G)
Second Star: Sam Alfano (1G, 2A)
Third Star: Jackson Parsons (37 Saves, 3 GA)
The Goalies:
Noah Erliden got the start for Erie; he surrendered fourgoals on 29 shots as he recorded the overtime loss. In net for the Blueshirts, Jackson Parsons made 37 saves on 40in his second game in as many nights to earn himself third star of the game.
The Numbers Game:
Shots: ER 40, KIT 29
Powerplay: ER 1-4, KIT 1-3
FO%: ER 57.4%, KIT 42.6%
Rangers Extend Win Streak to Six in Weekend Sweep of Erie
