Game Preview: Spirit Host Knights Saturday Night

October 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (6-4-1-0) host the London Knights (6-4-0-0) on Saturday, October 26th at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

Tonight is Pride Night, presented by Dow and Great Lakes Bay Pride. The first 1,200 fans into the Dow Event Center will receive megaphones, and resource tables will be available in the Budweiser Red Room prior to the game.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 469 / OHL Live

Last Game:

Saginaw visited the Soo Greyhounds on Wednesday, October 23rd where they fell by a score of 5-3. After trailing early, Saginaw tied the game 4:06 into the second period with Tampa Bay prospect Ethan Hay tallying his fifth goal of the season. Five minutes later, the Spirit took their first lead on the powerplay with Michael Misa burying his 15th goal of the season. The Greyhounds had an answer later in the period with Owen Allard and Spencer Evans gave them a 3-2 lead. With 30 seconds left in the second period, Saginaw's Calem Mangone netted his fourth goal of the season to send the game into third period tied at three. The Greyhounds would close this game out scoring two goals in the final three minutes of the third period to take a 5-3 final.

London hosted the Brantford Bulldogs on Friday, October 25th where they won 4-3 in overtime. London opened the scoring 12:05 into the first with Landon Sim tallying his first goal of the season. With just under three minutes left in the period, the Knights added to their lead with Easton Cowan recording his fourth goal of the season. 20 seconds later, the Bulldogs responded with Cole Brown burying his second goal of the season making the score 2-1. Brantford struck first in the second period with Parker Holmes scoring his first goal of the season to tie the game at two. Later in the period London regained their lead with Sam O'Reilly scoring his third goal of the season. With 34 seconds left in the second period, the Bulldogs tied the game again with Cole Brown burying his second of the game. Neither team would score in the third, but Sam Dickinson ended the game just 21 seconds into overtime.

This Season:

Saginaw and London faced off once so far this season with Saginaw winning 5-1. Saginaw struck first with Lincoln Moore capitalizing on the powerplay which was the lone goal of the first period. London opened the scoring in the second with Sam Dickinson tying the game at one. The Spirit went on to score four unanswered goals two coming off the stick of Zayne Parekh. Calem Mangone and Kristian Epperson each scored as Saginaw defeated the Knights 5-1 for their first regular season win in London since 2019.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa is currently riding an 11-game point streak that has placed him

second in points in the OHL with 22 (15G,7A). Misa recorded two assists in one game against London this season, and his 15 goals lead the CHL. Kristian Epperson is second on the Spirit in points with 17 (6G, 11A). In one game against London this season recorded one goal and one assist. Epperson is currently riding a nine-game point streak. Flames prospect Zayne Parekh has 11 points (3G, 8A) in nine games this season. In one game against London this season, Parekh tallied two goals and will look to continue his success against the Knights on Saturday. The Spirit will be without defenseman Will Bishop, who will serve the first of a two-game suspension.

After being acquired via waivers from the Western Hockey League, goaltender Austin Elliott has started hot in his career as a London Knight. He stopped 30 of 31 shots in his Knights debut against Erie on October 20th. His 17-save performance last night was enough to boost London to the OT win, and he holds a 2-0-0-0 record through his first week in the OHL. San Jose Sharks first-round defenseman Sam Dickinson has points in all but two of his eight games played this season (6G-4A-10P). He turned in an assist along with his overtime winner last night against Brantford and leads the Knights in scoring. Easton Cowan has points in each of his six games so far this season (4G-3A-7P), including goals in back-to-back games.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

- Joey Willis (NSH)

- Ethan Hay (TB)

- Zayne Parekh (CGY)

- Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

London's NHL Drafted Players:

- Easton Cowan (TOR)

- Sam Dickinson (SJ)

- Oliver Bonk (PHI)

- Kasper Halttunen (SJ)

- Jacob Julien (WPG)

- Sam O'Reilly (EDM)

- Jesse Nurmi (NYI)

- William Nicholl (EDM)

- Denver Barkey (PHI)

- Landon Sim (STL)

- Jared Woolley (LA)

