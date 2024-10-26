Spitfires Win 2-1 Over IceDogs, First Overall in the OHL

October 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON - On Saturday night, it was the battle for first place in the OHL. The red hot IceDogs were in Windsor at the WFCU Centre for Swiftie Night and to take on the Spitfires. It was a tightly contested affair as both teams were not willing to give an inch. In the end the Spitfires were able to take the 2 points and an important victory.

In the first period, both teams battled hard. The Spitfires were able to score the game's first goal just over 10 minutes in. On the powerplay, Outwater made a pass to Belchetz who found Spellacy in the slot and he ripped home his 4 th of the season. Shots were 15-12 for Windsor after one period.

In the second period, the IceDogs took the possession of the puck for lengths at a time and were able to hem the Spitfires in their zone. The games next goal was an important one. it took until the final minute of the 2 nd for the IceDogs to tie the game at one a piece, it was another powerplay tally. After 40 minutes, we were even 1-1 and the IceDogs had a narrow shot advantage of 25-24.

In the third period, it was a battle for the games next goal. Both teams played a tight game and gave little to the opposition. Flores was dynamite as he made numerous saves of the night to keep the IceDogs in it. Just over five minutes into the period, the Spitfires were able to gain the lead on the powerplay. A sweet passing play as Abraham fed Greentree and his shot was tipped into the net by Jack Nesbitt for his 9 th of the season. The Spitfires held onto the 2-1 lead as they could not beat Flores down the stretch. The defence was stellar keeping everything to the outside and the Spitfires skated to a narrow 2-1 win.

The Spitfires are back in action on Wednesday as they host the Soo Greyhounds in the annual Halloween game. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

