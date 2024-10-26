Game Day: Game 12, Firebirds vs Attack - 7:00 p.m.

October 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

GAME 12 - Firebirds vs Attack

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7:00 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Nathan Aspinall had two goals and two assists, Cole Zurawski notched two goals and an assist and Nathan Day made 35 saves as the Firebirds rode a five-goal second period to a 7-2 win over the Guelph Storm on Friday night at the Sleeman Centre.

SETTING NEW HIGHS: Nathan Aspinall set a new career-high with four points on two goals and two assists on Friday night in Guelph. It was also his first career two-goal game. Cole Zurawski had two goals and an assist, also setting a new career-high with three points and recording his first career two-goal game. The Firebirds also matched a season-high with seven goals in the game and set a new high for goals in a single period with five in the second.

NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING: NHL Central Scouting released its preliminary Players to Watch list for the 2025 NHL Draft and two Firebirds were included on it. Jimmy Lombardi was given a 'B' grade, indicating a potential second or third round selection while Jeremy Martin was given a W, indicating a potential sixth or seventh round pick.

WORKHORSE: Nathan Day started each of Flint's first six games in net and has now played 10 of its 11 games overall, including each of the last four. He owns a record of 5-4-0-1 with a 2.48 GAA and a .907 save percentage. Day has played 604 minutes, which is the third most in the OHL and his GAA is the sixth-best in the league.

ZURAWSKI AMONG ROOKIES: Cole Zurawski had three points on Friday night and now has four goals and four assists in 11 games thus far in his rookie season. Zurawski is tied for seventh among OHL rookies in points and his four goals are tied for fourth. He has points in five of his last six games, having three goals and three assists in that stretch.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Firebirds are 1-for-15 in their last five games on the power play...Flint will play five of its next six games on home ice. The Firebirds are 2-3-0-0 at home thus far this season...Owen Sound has dropped its last four games, having gone 0-3-0-1 in its last four...the Attack did not play on Friday but are in the midst of a three games in four days road trip.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will begin a three-in-three weekend on Friday night at home against the Windsor Spitfires. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2024

