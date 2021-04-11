Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Nick Swaney to a One-Year, Entry-Level Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Nick Swaney to a one-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2021-22 season. He will report to the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Swaney, 23 (9/9/97), recorded 28 points (13-15=28), 10 penalty minutes (PIM), three power-play goals (PPG), one shorthanded goal (SHG) and one game-winning goal (GWG) in 28 games with the University of Minnesota Duluth this season. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound native of Lakeville, Minn., served as alternate captain and led the Bulldogs in scoring, ranked second in assists and shots (124), T-2nd in goals and T-3rd in PPG. His shot total ranked fifth in NCAA while he ranked fourth in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) in scoring and T-5th in goals. The left-shot forward tallied his second collegiate hat trick on Feb. 27 vs. St. Cloud State to become the 59th player in Bulldogs history to score 100 career points. He was named NCHC Forward of the Week on March 2 and registered a career-high six-game point streak (4-4=8) Jan. 23-Feb. 6.

Swaney collected 101 career points (46-55=101), 493 shots, 12 PPG, four SHG and eight GWG in 134 games with the University of Minnesota Duluth in four seasons (2017-21) and won back-to-back NCAA championships with the Bulldogs in 2018 and 2019. Prior to his commitment to the University of Minnesota Duluth, he registered 115 points (66-49=115) in 120 career games with Waterloo of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in four seasons (2013-17) and won a gold medal with United States at the 2016 World Junior A Challenge.

Swaney was selected by Minnesota in the seventh round (209th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

