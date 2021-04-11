Tuesday's Griffins Game Moved to Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Sunday announced that the Grand Rapids Griffins' home game against the Chicago Wolves scheduled for this Tuesday, April 13 has been moved to Thursday, April 15 due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Griffins. Faceoff will remain at 7 p.m.

All tickets for Tuesday's game will now be valid for Thursday. Ticket holders who want more information or would prefer to request a refund may visit https://griffinshockey.com/refund-request-form.

The rescheduling of this game presents the Griffins with their first three-in-three of the season, as they are set to host the Iowa Wild on Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17. And, combined with home games against the Cleveland Monsters on Tuesday, April 20 and Wednesday, April 21, Grand Rapids is now scheduled to play five games at Van Andel Arena in a span of seven nights. To date, the Griffins have played just four home games this season, going 2-0-2-0.

