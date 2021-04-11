Specialty Teams Deliver in Eagles 4-1 Victory over Texas

LOVELAND, CO. - Kiefer Sherwood notched two goals and an assist, while fellow forward T.J. Tynan netted a goal and two assists, as Colorado defeated the Texas Stars, 4-1 on Sunday. The Eagles finished the contest going 3-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill, as Colorado has now scored at least one power play goal in each of its last eight games. Hunter Miska earned the win in net, stopping 27 of the 28 shots he faced.

A coast-to-coast rush would set up the game's first goal, as Stars defenseman Thomas Harley flew down the left-wing boards before cutting to the top of the crease and sliding the puck past Miska to put Texas on top, 1-0 at the 13:11 mark of the first period.

Minutes later, Colorado would answer back on the power play when Sherwood blasted a one-timer from the left-wing circle into the back of the net. The tally stretched Tynan's assist streak to a league-best, eight-consecutive games and tied the game at 1-1 with 4:35 remaining in the opening 20 minutes.

The Eagles would open things up in the second period when rookie forward Sampo Ranta scored his first professional goal when he stuffed home a rebound at the top of the crease to give Colorado a 2-1 advantage just 2:44 into the middle frame.

A power play would help the Eagles stretch their lead when Tynan skated through the right-wing circle before snapping a wrister past Stars goalie Colton Point to make it 3-1 with 11:57 remaining in the second stanza.

The man-advantage would continue its torrid pace when a 3-on-2 rush for the Eagles set up Sherwood to wire a shot from the left-wing circle that would light the lamp and put Colorado on top, 4-1 at the 19:55 mark of the period.

As the game shifted to the final 20 minutes of regulation, the Eagles would be put to the test late in the period, as the Stars would pull Point in favor of the extra attacker with 5:15 still remaining in the contest. Texas would then earn a power play in the final minutes of regulation, but Miska and company would not relent and Colorado would hold on for the 4-1 victory.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles take on the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday, April 13th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

