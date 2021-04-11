Stars Drop Final Game with Eagles 4-1

LOVELAND, Colorado - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, wrapped up their eighth game against the Colorado Eagles on the wrong side of a 4-1 finish, surrendering three power play goals in the loss at Budweiser Events Center. Texas dropped three of four games in Loveland this week as Colorado earned six wins against Texas in their season series.

The Stars opened the game with the first goal of the night. Defenseman Thomas Harley took advantage of a 4-on-4 situation all the open ice. The blueliner made his way down the ice, going coast to coast before taking on Hunter Miska 1-on-1. Harley slipped the puck through the goaltender's legs to give the Stars an early 1-0 lead. He ranks third among AHL rookie defenseman with 13 points (5-8=13) and leads the Stars blue line in production.

Texas would have trouble with TJ Tynan and Kiefer Sherwood for the remainder of the night. The pair connected for three goals on the power play and each finished the night with three points. Sherwood scored the first of his night two minutes after Harley's opening goal. The winger was pitched a perfect pass from Tynan for a one-timer in the left circle. The goal would even the game at 1-1 going into the first intermission.

Out of the break Colorado extended the advantage. Sampo Ranta was on the doorstep for a rebound after Ryan Wagner walked out of the left corner and sent a shot off the pads of Colton Point. In his second pro game, Ranta would slip the chance past Point for the eventual game winning tally. It was the only even strength goal for the Eagles in the game.

Colorado extended the advantage five minutes later on the power play as Tynan took it himself this time. The winger found some open space in the right circle and launched a shot that scurried past Point's glove and just under the cross bar.

Late in the period, Texas nearly countered while shorthanded. On an odd man rush, the Stars failed to get a shot on goal as the Eagles poked the puck away and turned it up the ice for a rush of their own. Martin Kaut found Tynan who slid the puck to Sherwood in the circle for another one-timed goal and his 10th goal in 10 AHL games this year.

Sherwood finished the week with seven points (5-2=7) and has 12 points (8-4=12) during a seven-game point streak. In addition, Tynan has played his last eight AHL games against Texas and rolled to 17 points (4-13=17) in those games. The Eagles were 3-for-4 on the power play in the game and Texas ended the night 0-for-5 on the man advantage.

Texas pressed late in the game but failed to convert on 15 third period shots. Miska finished the game with his second straight win and 27 saves, while Point fell for only the second time in his last seven outings with 29 saves.

Next week the road trip continues as Texas travels to San Jose to begin a stretch of four games in five days on Tuesday, Apr. 13 at 8 p.m. CT against the Barracuda.

