Chmelevski Scores a Pair as the Barracuda Roll Past the Reign 5-1

April 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







El Segundo, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (9-8-4-2) scored three times in the first period on Sunday, including a pair from forward Sasha Chmelevski, and snapped an eight-game skid on the road with a 5-1 win over the Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings) (9-15-3-0) at the Toyota Sports Performance Center.

- Zach Sawchenko (1-1-0) made 29 saves to earn his first win of the season, in his first start since Mar. 21 and is now 3-1 lifetime against Ontario

- Matt Villalta (3-7-1) suffered the loss, allowing five goals on 32 shots

- Sasha Chmelevski (4, 5) returned to the Barracuda lineup after a one-game absence and scored twice and now has four points (3+1=4) over his last two games. Sunday was Chmelevski's first two-goal game of his AHL career

- Jake Middleton (3) dropped the mitts for the second time this season on Sunday and his second fight over his last three games and scored for the third time in his last nine games

- Alex True assisted on both of Chmelevski's goals and now leads the Barracuda in points (16) and assists (9)

- Brinson Pasichnuk (1) and Scotty Reedy (1) each scored their first AHL goals

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.