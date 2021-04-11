Barracuda Score First, But Fall 4-1 at Bakersfield

Bakersfield, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (8-8-4-2) opened up the scoring halfway through the first period on Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Arena but the Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers) (14-9-0-1) proceeded to score the next four goals en-route to a 4-1 win and are now 10-0-0-1 over its last 11 home games.

- Stuart Skinner (12-5-1) made 21 saves to earn AHL-leading 12th win of the year and sixth against San Jose

- Sam Harvey (1-2-1) suffered the loss, allowing three goals on 29 shots in his first game action since March 24

- Maxim Letunov (6) scored for the second consecutive game and now has three goals in his last two games and four over his last four outings

- Cooper Marody netted his AHL best 16th goal, extending his home point streak to 12-straight games (12+5=17)

- Seth Griffith (4) scored his first goal in eight games in his 400th AHL game

- Robbie Russo collected the secondary assist on Letunov's goal and now leads the Barracuda with eight assists on the year

