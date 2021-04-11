Tucson Slows Streaking Gulls

The Gulls dropped a 4-1 contest to the Tucson Roadrunners at Tucson Convention Center Arena. Despite the setback, San Diego has won eight of their last 10 games (8-2-0-0), including a 4-1-0-0 record in their last five road games, and have outscored their opponents 46-30 during that span.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx scored his seventh goal of the season to give him points in back-to-back games (1-1=2). Groulx ranks tied for fifth in goals (7) and ninth in scoring with 7-9=16 points among AHL rookies. Maxim Golod added an assist on the play.

Nikolas Brouillard earned an assist for a third straight game (0-4=4) and has registered points in four of his last five games (2-4=6).

Olle Eriksson Ek made 35 saves in the setback. Eriksson Ek holds a record of 6-3-0 in his first AHL season and ranks fourth in goals against average (2.47) and save percentage (.916), and sits fifth in wins (6) among AHL rookie goaltenders.

San Diego will head home to open a midweek home-and-home series with the Ontario Reign beginning Tuesday, Apr. 13 (7 p.m.) at FivePoint Arena.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Andrew Poturalski

On the game

I think they just played hard with a lot of skill and we just weren't on our game tonight. We weren't getting puck deep and using our speed to our advantage. I think we got too cute a lot of times and we just weren't playing hard hockey. That was tough for us.

On getting pucks deep, forechecking and takeaways

I think when we play like that, we play the right way. Like you saw last night, we get rewarded. We use our skill and put the puck in the net and create a lot of chances. We tried to do too much one-on-one stuff and get too cute - I think it came back to bite us. We just have to get back to playing the right way. It's pretty generic, but when we play the right way, it works

On coming off an eight-goal game

Whenever you put up eight, you want to back that up the next night and put up just as many. Tough game for us, but it's a long season and there are a lot of games in a short period of time, so we just have to regroup and get back at it.

On rest and recovery ahead of next game

We get a day off tomorrow. Maybe watch some golf, watch the Masters and forget about what happened tonight. We have a game on Tuesday, we have to be ready to come back and get another two points.

