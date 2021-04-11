American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Grand Rapids Griffins, their game scheduled for Tuesday, April 13 vs. the Chicago Wolves (AHL Game #157) has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m. ET.

RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #157 - Chicago at Grand Rapids - from Tue., Apr. 13 to Thu., Apr. 15, 7 p.m. ET

