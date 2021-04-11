Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 3 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2020-21 season, presented by Penn State Health, this afternoon versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The puck drops at 3 p.m. at GIANT Center. The game will be televised on FOX43.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (7-7-3-2) at Hershey Bears (13-5-2-0)

April 11, 2021 | 3 PM | Game #21 | GIANT Center

Referees: Jordan Deckard (#14), Terry Koharski (#10)

Linesmen: Colin Gates (#3), Bill Lyons (#27)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and FOX43's Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: FOX43

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

WATCH LIVE: FOX 43, AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Binghamton Devils on Wednesday evening in Newark. Hershey got goals from Matt Moulson, Shane Gersich, and Joe Snively, and the Bears fired 50 shots at Devils goaltender Jeremy Brodeur. The Bears had a season-high nine power plays, striking once on the man-advantage, and Zach Fucale earned his sixth win of the season between the pipes with 21 saves, including several timely stops in the closing minutes of the win. The Penguins were in action last night, battling the Devils on home ice and coming away with a 5-4 overtime win. Jordy Bellerive had the overtime winner, and rookie Felix Robert tallied a goal and an assist.

ON A ROLL:

Hershey enters today's game having won six of the past seven games, posting a 6-1-0-0 record in that stretch. Hershey has a power play goal in five of those seven games. Overall, Connor McMichael, Matt Moulson, and Brian Pinho all lead the club with four goals over that stretch. Goaltender Pheonix Copley has gone 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage in that span, while Zach Fucale is 3-1-0 with a 1.99 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

SEASON SERIES X-FACTOR:

Hershey holds a 4-1-0-0 record versus the Baby Pens this season, including winning both contests at the GIANT Center this season by identical 3-1 scores. Hershey's special teams in the season series have been a key part of the club's success versus its I-81 rivals. The Bears are a strong 5-for-22 (22.7%) on the power play versus the Penguins this season, while the penalty kill has been successful 91.7% of the time shorthanded (22-for-24) over the five games.

MOULSON AND McMICHAEL:

Hershey forwards Matt Moulson and Connor McMichael are 17 years apart in age, but the duo has teamed up to be Hershey's most lethal weapons in the season series versus the Baby Pens. Moulson leads the club with five points (3g, 2a) in five head-to-head games, while McMichael has scored half of his team-leading 8 goals this season versus the Pens, striking four times. McMichael had his first AHL hat trick on Feb. 20 versus the Penguins. Both players have 13 points this season, only trailing Garrett Pilon's 16 points he accumulated before being called-up to Washington's Taxi Squad.

NOTCHING THE ICEBREAKER:

The Bears have scored the game's opening goal 14 times this season, tied with Bakersfield and Ontario for the third most in the AHL. Only Laval (19 times) and Henderson (16 times) have scored the opening goal more times than the Bears this season. The Chocolate and White are 10-2-2-0 when they draw first blood, and the Bears have scored first in five of the past six games.

