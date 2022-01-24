Minnesota Wild Reassigns Defenseman Calen Addison to Iowa
January 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Calen Addison to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Addison, 21 (4/11/00), has recorded nine points (2-7=9), 29 penalty minutes (PIM) and 40 shots on goal in 17 games with Iowa this season. He was last recalled by Minnesota on Dec. 29, 2021. The Brandon, Manitoba native owns three points (2-1=3) in nine games with Minnesota this season. He wears No. 2 with Iowa.
Iowa plays the Rockford IceHogs in Rockford on Jan. 26, 2022 at 7 p.m. CT.
