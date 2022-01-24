IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Wrap up Homestand with Winning Weekday vs. Iowa on Wednesday

January 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 1-1-0-0

Friday, Jan. 21 vs. Texas Stars

The Rockford IceHogs (14-14-1-1) dropped a physical 5-2 contest to the Texas Stars (10-14-4-1) at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday night. The Hogs and Stars combined for an IceHogs season-high 61 penalty minutes, including 30 by Rockford in the front end of two straight games between the teams. Recap & Highlights

Saturday, Jan. 22 vs. Texas Stars

After 65 minutes of play and a back-and-forth game, the Rockford IceHogs (15-14-1-1) defeated the Texas Stars (10-14-4-2) 3-2 after a seven-round shootout Saturday night at BMO Harris Bank Center behind another solid performance by forward Michal Teply. Recap & Highlights

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 15-14-1-1 (4th Place, Central Division)

Home: 8-8-1-0

Away: 7-6-0-1

Last 10 Games: 5-5-0-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Goals: Lukas Reichel (12)

Assists: Dylan McLaughlin (13)

Points: Lukas Reichel (24)

Penalty Minutes: Dmitri Osipov (63)

Power-Play Goals: Brett Connolly (4)

Power-Play Assists: Dylan McLaughlin, Lukas Reichel (6)

Power-Play Points: Lukas Reichel (9)

Shorthanded Goals: Josiah Slavin (2)

Shorthanded Assists: Ian Mitchell (2)

Shorthanded Points: Josiah Slavin, Ian Mitchell (2)

Game-Winning Goals: Alex Nylander, Lukas Reichel (3)

Wins: Collin Delia, Arvid Soderblom (6)

GAA: Collin Delia (2.84)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.914)

League Leaders

Forward Lukas Reichel is ninth among AHL rookies with 24 points and tied for third among first-year players with 12 goals.

Forward Josiah Slavin is tied for third in the AHL with two shorthanded goals.

Defenseman Ian Mitchell is tied for fourth in the AHL with two shorthanded assists.

Forward Dmitri Osipov is 10th in the AHL with 63 penalty minutes.

IceHogs Notes

IceHogs Welcome Iowa Wild on Winning Weekday

The IceHogs wrap up their season-long, six-game homestand on Wednesday, Jan. 26 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. on a Winning Weekday! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Wednesday, Feb. 2)! Buy Tickets

Bring The Tupperware: Hogs About to Take Home Cooking on the Road

The IceHogs close out their season-long, six-game homestand on Wednesday vs. Iowa and are currently 2-3-0 on the run. They take to the road for the first time since Jan. 8 this Friday and Saturday vs. Milwaukee and Chicago at 7 p.m. Tune in to all of the action LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank at IceHogs.com!

Teply Is Taking Over

After just one assist in his first 18 games this season, forward Michal Teply has hit a scoring groove, netting five goals and three assists for eight points in his last seven games. He registered his first two-goal AHL performance on Saturday vs. Texas and dazzled with a highlight-reel goal in the shootout. He enters Wednesday's showdown on a three-game point streak (3G, 2A) and goals in each of this last two games (3G).

Reichel Pushing Up the Ranks

IceHogs forward and Chicago Blackhawks prospect Lukas Reichel enters Wednesday's matchup vs. Iowa on a personal season-high, five-game point streak (4G, 6A) and is one shy of tying the IceHogs' season mark. Forward Brett Connolly, who is currently with the Chicago Blackhawks, holds the longest point streak of the season at six games with four goals and five assists for nine points from Oct. 30-Nov. 19.

Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently $450!

This Week

IceHogs vs. Iowa Wild

Winning Weekday

Wednesday, Jan. 26

7:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Buy Tickets

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Fifth of 12 meetings; 1-2-1-0 head-to-head record

IceHogs at Milwaukee Admirals

Friday, Jan. 28

7:00 p.m. CT

UW Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Sixth of 12 meetings; 3-2-0-0 record

IceHogs at Chicago Wolves

Saturday, Jan. 29

7:00 p.m. CT

Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Eighth of 12 meetings; 4-2-1-0 record

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.