Devils Assign Greer to Comets

January 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today they have assigned forward AJ Greer to the Utica Comets.

Greer, 26, skated in 22 games for the Comets this season scoring four goals and 11 assists for 15 points. His 52 penalty minutes currently lead the team. During his call-up with the Devils, Greer skated in two games without registering a point.

The Comets will be back in action tomorrow night at home to battle Providence Bruins at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available. For more information, visit uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.