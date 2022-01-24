Marlies Get Back in Win Column with OT Victory over Grand Rapids

The Toronto Marlies got themselves back in the win column on Monday night with a 4-3 OT victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Marlies are now 4-1-0-0 against Central Division opponents and 1-0-0-0 against the Griffins.

The Marlies got off to a quick start, as Antti Suomela scored just 23 seconds into the first to get the visitors on the board. Later in the frame, Jared McIsaac tied it up, beating Erik Källgren.

In the second, both teams refused to budge, until Semyon Der-Arguchintsev managed to get one past former Marlies goalie Calvin Pickard with just 50 seconds left in the frame.

In the third, Dennis Yan tied the game at two just over halfway through the frame before Turner Elson gave the home side the lead later in the period. But, the Marlies never gave up. With the goalie pulled for an extra attacker Brett Seney scored his 13th of the season to tie the game at three with just under two minutes remaining.

In the extra frame, it was defenceman Joseph Duszak who sent the visitors home with a victory just 38 seconds into overtime. The Marlies next game is on Friday night in Belleville. Puck drop is at 7:00pm ET.

Game Notes:

SCORING SUMMARY

Toronto: A. Suomela (6) (B. Seney, J. Anderson), S. Der-Arguchintsev (6) (J. Blandisi), B. Seney (13) (J. Duszak, A. Suomela)

Goaltender: E. Källgren (24/27)

Grand Rapids: J. McIsaac (3) (T. Elson, G. Smith), D. Yan (7) (D.Renouf, L. Witwoski), T. Elson (12) PP (T. Hirose, J. McIsaac)

Goaltender: C. Pickard (24/28)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Antti Suomela opened the scoring 23 seconds into the first period. Suomela has 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) in 16 games this season.

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev scored unassisted at 19:10 of the second period. Der-Arguchintsev has 16 points (6 goals, 10 assists) in 30 games this season.

Brett Seney scored at 18:05 of the third period. He recorded the primary assist on Suomela's first period goal and the lone assist on Duszak's overtime goal. He has 13 points (3 goals, 10 assists) in his last nine games.

Joseph Duszak scored the game-winning goal 38 seconds into overtime. This was his first game-winning goal of the season. Duszak has 25 points (2 goals, 23 assists) in 24 games this season.

Joey Anderson registered the secondary assist on Suomela's first period goal. He has seven points (5 goals, 2 assists) over his last four games.

Joseph Blandisi had the lone assist on Der-Arguchintsev's second period goal. He has assists (3) in three consecutive games. Blandisi has eight points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 11 games with the Marlies this season.

Erik Källgren stopped 24 of 27 shots he faced.

OF NOTE

The Marlies are 6-2 in overtime games this season. Four of Toronto's last six games have gone to overtime (3-1).

Toronto went 2-for-3 on the penalty kill and 0-for-2 on the power play. Toronto is 6-5-1-1 when not scoring on the power play and 8-6-2-1 when allowing a goal on the penalty kill.

Toronto had 28-27 edge in shots in all situations. Brett Seney led the Marlies with five shots on goal. Toronto is 5-3-0-0 when outshooting their opponent.

The Marlies are 4-1-0-0 against Central Division opponents and 1-0-0-0 against the Griffins.

RECORD WHEN

Scoring first 13-1-1-1

Tied after 1 4-2-0-0

Leading after 2 13-1-2-1

On the Road 9-7-1-0

January 7-3-1-0

Monday 3-0-0-0

1 Goal Game 9-2-2-1 MARLIES LEADERS

*Amongst active players

Goals 13 (J. Anderson, B. Seney)

Assists 23 (J. Duszak)

Points 29 (B. Seney)

PPG 5 (J. Ho-Sang)

Shots 74 (B. Seney)

+/- +12 (B. Seney)

PIMS 55 (R. Clune)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On tonight's game:

Really tough game. End of the road trip like this, you can tell the guys were starting to feel it. What I really loved was the confidence in the third period after they scored, the voices on the bench, the energy on the bench was different then it had been all year. There was a lot of belief in the group to find our way back into it.

JOSEPH DUSZAK (GAME-WINNING GOAL)

On the game-winning goal:

Just a great play by (Seney). Skated the whole zone and then just turned up and I just happened to be wide open and luckily it went in the net.

On the team's attitude through the game:

We have a really good group of guys that like to stick together, play together. Everyone throughout the lineup knew the game wasn't over. Lately we've been slipping with those leads like in Wilkes-Barre, we lost that two-goal lead. I thought it was good for our confidence to come back and get the tie and the win. We were 2-2-1 going into this game so, it's good to finish off the road trip above .500.

BRETT SENEY (1 GOAL, 2 ASSISTS)

On the team's attitude through the game:

That was one thing last game, we had the lead going into the third and we squandered it. That was one thing that it didn't matter what the score was, we just wanted to go out there and work hard and play every shift like it's 0-0. We got down there, but we didn't give up. Every line was doing it tonight. We were setting each other up. We gave ourselves a chance to win and we won.

On the end of the road trip:

It's always good to go 3-2-1, always good to be above .500. It's been a long road trip. The bus ride is a little shorter when you get a win to finish it. It's definitely a good one for the guys.

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

January 28 at Belleville - 7:00 p.m.

February 2 at Grand Rapids - 7:00 p.m.

February 3 at Cleveland - 7:00 p.m.

February 5 vs. Rochester - 4:00 p.m.

February 16 vs. Belleville - 11:00 a.m.

Game Preview:

The Toronto Marlies road trip continues Monday night in Grand Rapids. The Marlies will be looking to get back into the win column after dropping three in a row.

This is the first of two meetings between the two teams this season. The Marlies are coming off of a 3-2 overtime loss in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday night, while the Griffins fell 5-2 to Milwaukee in their last game. The two teams have very similar records in their past 10 games. Toronto is 6-3-1-0 and Grand Rapids is 6-2-1-1.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include leading scorer Brett Seney who has tallied 26 points so far this season. On the Griffins side, Taro Hirose leads the way with 29 points.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM EST on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

