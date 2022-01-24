AHL Reschedules Upcoming Belleville Sens Game vs Toronto Marlies

BELLEVILLE, ON - The American Hockey League announced today that this weekend's game between the Belleville Senators and Toronto Marlies on Saturday January 29, 2022 (AHL Game #604) has been postponed.

That game has been re-scheduled to be played on Saturday April 30, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., at CAA Arena. Fans who have tickets for the original date on January 29, 2022 are asked to hold their tickets, as they will remain valid for the rescheduled date.

The game scheduled for this Friday January 28, 2022 against Toronto will be played as planned, but without fans in attendance, to fall in line with Ontario Government guidelines aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.

The team is also still working on a setting a new date for the postponed game on December 18, 2021 (AHL Game #367) vs the Providence Bruins. Fans who bought tickets to either of that game are also asked to hold them until a make-up date is finalized.

The Belleville Sens are continuing to follow all local, provincial, federal and American Hockey League guidelines and any fans who have questions can email them to info@bellevillesens.com.

