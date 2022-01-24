Soderblom Recalled to Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the following roster moves:

Placed goaltender Kevin Lankinen (right hand) on injured reserve.

Recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned him to the active roster.

Soderblom made his NHL debut with Chicago on Jan. 1 at Nashville and got his first career NHL start the following night at home against Calgary, posting a 0-1-0 record this season with a 4.24 goals against average and .881 save percentage. In his first year with Rockford, Soderblom has a 6-6-0 record with a 3.11 goals against average and .914 save percentage.

