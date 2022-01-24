Monsters Tripped up in 5-1 Loss to Penguins

WILKES-BARRE, PA - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 5-1 on Monday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. With the loss, the Monsters are now 13-13-4-3 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Penguins scored three goals in the opening period from Matt Bartowski at 6:07, Felix Robert at 16:27 and Kyle Olson at 19:37 leaving the Monsters trailing 3-0 after 20 minutes. Wilkes-Barre's Anthony Angello and Kasper Bjorkqvist extended the lead with tallies at 4:52 and 13:59 of the second period. Justin Scott snapped the shutout bid with a marker at 2:53 of the final frame off a feed from Tristan Mullin but the Monsters fell by a final score of 5-1.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 12 saves in relief of Jean-Francois Berube who had 6 stops in defeat while Wilkes-Barre's Alex D'Orio made 20 saves for the victory.

The Monsters continue their road trip with a visit to the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday, January 26, for an 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Upstate Medical University Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 1 - - 1

WBS 3 2 0 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 32 0/3 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

WBS 23 0/2 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Berube L 6 3 4-7-3

CLE Greaves ND 12 2 3-3-0

WBS D'Orio W 31 1 3-5-0

Cleveland Record: 13-13-4-3, 6th North Division

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Record: 14-16-1-3, 7th Atlantic Division

