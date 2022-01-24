Griffins Gather Point in Overtime Loss against Toronto

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Toronto Marlies' late third period push and overtime game-winner were enough to defeat the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-3 on Monday at Van Andel Arena. This was the first meeting between the two clubs since Nov. 9, 2019, when Toronto beat Grand Rapids 5-2 in West Michigan.

Dennis Yan notched a tally, giving him goals in consecutive games for the first time this season. Turner Elson tied Kyle Criscuolo for the most tallies on the roster with 12 after his power play score. Gemel Smith recorded his first point as a Griffin with a helper. The Griffins now have points in 10 of the last 12 contests (6-2-3-1).

The Marlies scored only 23 seconds into the game, which was the fastest goal the Griffins have given up this season. Antti Suomela at the right post finished off a one-timer that sailed over the glove of Calvin Pickard.

At 7:04, Jared McIsaac fired a laser from just under the blue line that went top shelf to tie the contest at one.

The middle frame saw only one goal, coming late in the period with 50 seconds remaining. After a turnover by Grand Rapids behind its own cage, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev got the puck in the slot and put it over the shoulder of Pickard, giving Toronto a 2-1 advantage.

The Griffins tied the battle in the third stanza at 10:20. Dan Renouf sent the disc across the Marlies' zone to Yan. The winger then sent a backhander into the left corner of the net for his seventh of the campaign.

Grand Rapids took advantage of its third power play chance with 7:02 remaining in the final frame and captured its first lead of the game. Taro Hirose's shot from the right circle set up Elson at the goal mouth. Elson then tipped the puck under the blocker of netminder Erik Kallgren to give the Griffins a 3-2 advantage.

With time running out in regulation, Toronto pulled Kallgren for an extra skater, which led to the game-tying goal. At 18:05, Joseph Duszak sent a centering pass through traffic to Seney, allowing him to put the disc over the left shoulder of Pickard and send the contest into overtime.

Twenty-eight seconds into the extra frame, Seney and Duszak connected for the game-winner. Duszak sent a snipe from the right circle that went past the glove of Pickard, handing Toronto the 4-3 victory.

Notes

*Four of the last five Griffins' home games have gone past regulation.

*Luke Witkowski recorded his 50th point in the AHL.

*Grand Rapids continues its penalty kill streak to four games, not allowing an opponent to score on the last nine power play chances.

*The Griffins are now 1-5-1-0 against Toronto since the 2015-16 season, being outscored 30-15.

Toronto 1 1 1 1 - 4

Grand Rapids 1 0 2 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Toronto, Suomela 6 (Seney, Anderson), 0:23. 2, Grand Rapids, McIsaac 3 (Elson, Smith), 7:04. Penalties-Douglas Tor (holding), 9:26.

2nd Period-3, Toronto, Der-Arguchintsev 6 (Blandisi), 19:10. Penalties-Abdelkader Gr (slashing), 3:38; Douglas Tor (roughing), 19:45; Hollowell Tor (unsportsmanlike conduct, cross-checking), 19:45; Witkowski Gr (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:45; Yan Gr (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:45.

3rd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Yan 7 (Renouf, Witkowski), 10:20. 5, Grand Rapids, Elson 12 (Hirose, McIsaac), 12:58 (PP). 6, Toronto, Seney 13 (Duszak, Suomela), 18:05. Penalties-Shine Gr (delay of game), 5:57; Blandisi Tor (tripping), 12:03.

OT Period-7, Toronto, Duszak 2 (Seney), 0:38. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Toronto 5-15-7-1-28. Grand Rapids 10-9-8-0-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Toronto 0 / 2; Grand Rapids 1 / 3.

Goalies-Toronto, Källgren 10-6-0 (27 shots-24 saves). Grand Rapids, Pickard 13-8-5 (28 shots-24 saves).

A-4,227

Three Stars

1. TOR Duszak (game-winning goal, assist); 2. GR Elson (power play goal, assist); 3. TOR Seney (goal, two assists)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 15-12-5-2 (37 pts.) / Wed., Jan. 26 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Toronto: 18-12-2-1 (39 pts.) / Fri., Jan. 28 at Belleville 7 p.m.

