Weekly Report: Billy's Big Week, Avoiding a Skid and More

January 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers faced a grueling stretch of games on home ice over the last week, seeing an up-and-down slate of results.

Week in Review

Team Statistics

Overall record 19-15-2-0

Home record 10-8-2-0

Road record 9-7-0-0

Last week's record 2-2-0-0

Last 10 games 6-4-0-0

Division Standings 5th

Conference Standings 9th

League Standings 16th

Checkers 2, Springfield 4

After a back-and-forth battle left the Checkers with a 2-1 advantage early in the third period, the Thunderbirds came roaring back with three unanswered tallies to hand Charlotte a tough defeat on home ice.

Checkers 4, Springfield 2

It was the Checkers who rattled off a string of goals in the rematch against Springfield, erasing an early deficit with four unanswered tallies to avenge themselves with a 4-2 victory.

Checkers 4, Phantoms 1

The Charlotte offense kept rolling in Saturday's tilt against the Phantoms, racking up four goals in the third period alone to claim a lopsided 4-1 win as North Carolina native Billy Christopoulos made 28 saves to earn his second straight victory.

Checkers 2, Phantoms 5

Despite jumping out to a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes of play, the Checkers ran out of gas in their home-stand finale against the Phantoms, as the visitors piled on four straight goals from there to sink the Checkers 5-2.

Three Stars Of The Week

3rd Star

Chase Priskie

0g, 3a

2nd Star

Billy Christopoulos

2-1-0, 2.36 GAA, .922 SV%

1st Star

Max McCormick

2g, 3a

NOTABLES

WELCOME BACK MAX

Max McCormick rejoined the Checkers earlier this week after his most recent NHL stint and immediately made a positive impact. The forward put up five points (2g, 3a) over the last three games, running his current AHL point streak to four games. McCormick has been a near point-per-game player while wearing a Charlotte sweater this season, standing with 15 points (8g, 7a) in 18 games.

BILLY'S BIG WEEK

After signing a PTO with the Checkers, North Carolina native Billy Christopoulos became the second Charlotte goalie this season to start three consecutive games, and joins Joey Daccord as the only Charlotte netminders to earn wins in back-to-back games.

SHORTHANDED SUCCESS

The Checkers have racked up three shorthanded goals over their last three games. Two came in Thursday's win over Springfield, marking the second time this season that the Checkers have scored two shorthanded goals in a single game. Charlotte is currently tied for the league lead with eight shorthanded goals this season.

THE CAPTAIN COMES UP BIG

Zac Dalpe continues to fill up the net, claiming the team goals lead with 13 markers thus far this season. The veteran forward has logged seven goals over the last 10 games - including two two-goal efforts in the last six contests - and is tied for sixth in the AHL with six power-play tallies.

AVOIDING THE SKID

The Checkers have remained above the .500 mark since the start of January, going 11-6-0-0 over that stretch. Earlier in the home stand they dropped back-to-back games for the fourth time this season and the first time since Nov. 27 and 28, but the Checkers have not registered more than two regulation losses in a row at all this season.

RANKS

Cole Schwindt is tied for fourth in the AHL and leads all rookies in plus-minus (+16)

Kole Lind is tied for sixth in the AHL in penalty minutes (68)

Zac Dalpe is tied for sixth in the AHL in power-play goals (6)

Max McCormick is tied for eighth in the AHL in game-winning goals (3)

Logan Hutsko is tied for 10th among AHL rookies in points (23)

Logan Hutsko ranks ninth among AHL rookies in scoring (22)

Joey Daccord ranks fifth in the AHL in both goals-against average (2.18) and save percentage (.925)

INJURIES

Henry Bowlby - Out since 1/23

Ryan Lohin - Out since 1/22

Luke Henamn - Out sicne 1/18

Grigori Denisenko - Out since 1/15

Gustav Olofsson - Out since 1/12

Max Gildon - Out since 12/19

Chris Gibson - Out since 12/3

John Ludvig - Out since 11/12

Transactions

Incoming

Jan. 22 - Evan Fitzpatrick - Assigned from Florida (NHL)

Jan. 21 - Alexander True - Assigned from Seattle (NHL)

Jan. 19 - Billy Christopoulos - Signed to PTO

Jan. 18 - Max McCormick - Assigned from Seattle (NHL)

Jan. 18 - Spencer Asuchak - Signed to PTO

Outgoing

Jan. 22 - Angus Redmond - Released from PTO

Jan. 22 - Chase Priskie - Recalled by Florida (NHL)

Jan. 19 - Matt Kiersted - Recalled by Florida (NHL)

Jan. 19 - Devan Dubnyk - Released from PTO

Jan. 18 - Joey Daccord - Recalled by Seattle (NHL)

Jan. 18 - Owen Tippett - Recalled by Florida (NHL)

Jan. 18 - Aleksi Heponiemi - Recalled by Florida (NHL)

Coming Up

Friday, January 28 at 7 pm - Checkers at Utica

Saturday, January 29 at 7 pm - Checkers at Syracuse

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 20.3% t-9th

Penalty kill 81.7% t-12th

Goals per game 3.39 t-5th

Shots per game 28.83 20th

Goals allowed per game 3.00 13th

Shots allowed per game 28.75 10th

Penalty minutes per game 10.86 28th

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Logan Hutsko (23), Kole Lind (22), Cole Schwindt (21)

Goals Zac Dalpe (13), Kole Lind, Scott Wilson (11)

Assists Logan Hutsko (16), Chase Priskie (14), Connor Carrick (13)

Power play goals Zac Dalpe (6), Kole Lind (5), Three tied (3)

Shorthanded goals Cole Schwindt (2), Six tied (1)

Game-winning goals Max McCormick, Grigori Denisenko (3), Scott Wilson, Carson Twarynski (2)

Shots on goal Zac Dalpe (97), Connor Carrick (80), Scott Wilson (70)

Penalty minutes Kole Lind (68), Connor Carrick (39), Max McCormick (26)

Plus/minus Cole Schwindt (+16), Lucas Carlsson, Chase Priskie (+9)

Wins Joey Daccord (8)

Goals-against average Joey Daccord (2.18)

Save percentage Joey Daccord (.925)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.