Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Carson Soucy to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

July 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has re-signed defenseman Carson Soucy to a one-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$125,000) for the 2019-20 season.

Soucy, 24, recorded 20 points (5g, 15a), 71 penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-6 rating in 66 games with the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL) last season. The 6-foot-5, 211-pound native of Viking, Alberta, ranked third on the team in PIM and fifth in plus/minus rating. He added two assists in 11 Calder Cup playoff matches.

Soucy made his NHL debut with Minnesota on April 2, 2018, against Edmonton and has appeared in three NHL contests with the Wild. He also appeared in four Stanley Cup Playoff matches with Minnesota in 2018. Soucy tallied 15 points (1g, 14a), 55 PIM and a team-leading plus-12 rating in 67 games during his rookie season with Iowa in 2017-18. He has tallied 35 points (6g, 29a), 128 PIM and a plus-20 rating in 136 career AHL games with Iowa.

Minnesota selected Soucy in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.