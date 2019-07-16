Admirals Sign Goalie Cam Johnson to AHL Deal

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed goalie Cam Johnson to an AHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

Johnson finished up his first full-time pro season last year splitting time between the Binghamton Devils (AHL) and the Adirondack Thunder (ECHL). In 29 games with the Devils he posted an 11-18 mark with a 3.79 GAA and a .872 save percentage and one shutout, while with the Thunder he went 4-5-1 with a 2.54 GAA and a .915 save % in 10 games.

The Troy, MI native played four years of collegiate hockey at the University of North Dakota and helped the Fighting Sioux to the 2016 NCAA Championship where he was named to the All-Tournament Team. During that season he was 24-4-2 with a miniscule 1.66 GAA and a .935 save percentage in 34 appearances. During his career in Grand Forks he posted a 56-26-12 record with 12 shutouts, a .915 save % and a 2.10 GAA.

The Admirals will begin the season on the road in Iowa on Sunday, October 6 at 3 pm against Iowa before opening the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 12 at 6 pm against the Laval Rocket.

