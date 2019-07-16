LA Kings Re-Sign Cal Petersen to Three-Year Deal

July 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





LOS ANGELES, CA - The LA Kings have signed restricted free agent goaltender Cal Petersen to a three-year contract extension, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today. His contract carries an AAV of $858,333 and is a two-way contract in the first year. The final two years of the contract are one-way.

The 24-year-old Petersen (born Oct. 19, 1994) made his NHL debut last season with the Kings, playing in 11 games with a 5-4-1 record, 2.60 goals-against average, .924 save percentage and one shutout. His first two career starts came on consecutive nights (Nov. 16 at Chicago and Nov. 17 at Nashville), becoming the first Kings rookie goaltender to make his first two NHL starts in this fashion since Wayne Rutledge did so on Oct. 14 and 15, 1967 (the first two games in franchise history).

Signed as an unrestricted free agent out of Notre Dame (NCAA) by the Kings in July of 2017, the Waterloo, Iowa native appeared in 38 games with the Ontario Reign (AHL) last season, posting a 13-19-3 record, 4.02 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. In two seasons with the Reign, he has totaled 79 games, 3.26 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and four shutouts while posting a 36-33-5 record. Petersen also represented Ontario at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic in Utica.

The Ontario Reign will begin the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League, in October 2019. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.