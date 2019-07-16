Coyotes Sign Dysin Mayo to One-Year, Two-Way Contract
July 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a one-year, two-way contract.
As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. The 22-year-old Mayo registered 2-4-6 and 46 penalty minutes (PIM) in a career-high 67 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) in 2018-19.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Mayo has totaled 8-18-26 with 93 PIM in 163 career AHL games. Mayo was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the fifth round (133rd overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft .
Tucson Notes:
- Mayo currently ranks third all-time with the Roadrunners in games played (158).
- 91 PIM places Mayo at eighth in Tucson team history.
