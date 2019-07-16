Penguins Sign Forward Myles Powell

July 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Myles Powell to an American Hockey League contract for the 2019-20 season.

Powell, 24, is coming off of a sensational rookie season in the ECHL. In 2018-19, he led all league rookies with 31 goals and 66 points while skating for the Cincinnati Cyclones. Powell was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team for his efforts in his first season as a pro, as well.

The Comox, British Columbia native also appeared in 11 career AHL games, all logged as a member of the Rochester Americans. Powell recorded no points in that time.

Prior to turning pro, Powell played four seasons of college hockey at the Rochester Institute of Technology, where he was a teammate of Penguins defenseman Matt Abt. Powell wore the "C" as co-captain of the Tigers in his junior and senior seasons, and he placed second on the team in points for three consecutive years (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18.)

Season ticket packages for the Penguins' upcoming 2019-20 season, including Full Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.